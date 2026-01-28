Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

HQ

Iran carried out the execution of Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour on Wednesday, following his conviction for spying for Israel, according to the Iranian judiciary's media outlet Mizan.

Arrested in April 2025, Esmaeilipour was accused of transferring classified documents to Mossad, Israel's intelligence service, and his sentence was confirmed through legal procedures by the Supreme Court.

The execution comes amid decades of shadow conflicts between Iran and Israel, a rivalry that has intensified in recent years. Since a June 2025 confrontation in which Israeli and United States forces targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, Tehran has significantly increased executions of individuals accused of collaborating with Israeli intelligence...