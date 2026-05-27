Iran ends 88-day blockade of global internet, but censorship remains

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Iran has come out of an 88-day long blockade of global internet. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ​created a cyberspace body to vote the reopening of the access to the global internet in the country, and according to EFE during Tuesday afternoon the global website and internet services were available to access from the Persian country, even if the usual censorship remains (for example, no WhatsApp, X or Instagram unless using a VPN).

Iran imposed an Internet outage after the US and Israeli strike on February 28, to prevent cyber espionage and protect critical infrastructure during wartime conditions and protect from cyberattacks. A similar but shorter blockade took place from January 8, after the anti-government protests.

According to Iranian Communications Minister Sattar Hashemi, the global internet outage costs the country about $30 million a day and affects 10 million workers who depend on the digital economy.

88 days later, with reports that Iran and United States are working towards the end of the conflict, despite strikes continuing to this day, Iran allows its citizens and businesses access to the worldwide web. Before that, only an intranet with local media outlets and services, such as online schools, were available in Iran. Now, access to global internet is available, but many websites remain censored.