Iran dismisses United States demands in nuclear talks

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Iran . Nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States remain on uncertain ground as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei labelled American demands outrageous, particularly the call to halt uranium enrichment.

Iranian officials insist their program is peaceful, while Washington warns of sanctions if Tehran refuses to compromise. With recent talks in Rome yielding little progress, hopes for reviving a deal appear dim, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.