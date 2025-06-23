English
Iran considers halting cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Parliament debates a bill to suspend ties with the IAEA amid trust concerns.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Iran's parliament is moving toward suspending its cooperation with the UN nuclear agency, citing doubts about the organization's impartiality, a member of parliament's presidium said on Monday according to state media.

Iranian media conveyed remarks from Parliament Speaker Qalibaf: "We in the parliament are seeking to pass a bill that would suspend Iran's cooperation with the IAEA until we have objective guarantees of the professional behaviour of this international organisation."

Officials argue that the watchdog has shifted from a neutral observer to a politicized actor, demanding guarantees before continuing collaboration. Iran insists it has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, emphasizing the need for fair treatment in monitoring.

TEHRAN, IRAN - APRIL 14, 2018: Several missiles at the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense Museum in Tehran, Iran // Shutterstock

