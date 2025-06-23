Iran considers halting cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Iran's parliament is moving toward suspending its cooperation with the UN nuclear agency, citing doubts about the organization's impartiality, a member of parliament's presidium said on Monday according to state media.



Iranian media conveyed remarks from Parliament Speaker Qalibaf: "We in the parliament are seeking to pass a bill that would suspend Iran's cooperation with the IAEA until we have objective guarantees of the professional behaviour of this international organisation."



Officials argue that the watchdog has shifted from a neutral observer to a politicized actor, demanding guarantees before continuing collaboration. Iran insists it has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, emphasizing the need for fair treatment in monitoring.