Iran confirms Larijani's death, Netanyahu tells Iranians to "celebrate"

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Ali Larijani has been confirmed dead by Iran, after what authorities described as a joint US-Israeli airstrike that also killed his son, aides and bodyguards.

Iran's leadership paid tribute to Larijani as a key figure in the country's political and security establishment, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani was also killed in a separate strike. Iranian officials condemned the attacks and warned of retaliation.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Iranian public, urging them to "celebrate" and saying Israeli forces were targeting regime figures. His remarks, delivered from a military command center, signal an intensifying psychological and military campaign as the conflict continuous with no clear end in sight.