Iran claims first use of Sejil missile in strikes on Israel

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that it had fired its solid-fuel Sejil ballistic missile at Israeli military targets for the first time. This forms part of what Tehran described as the 54th wave of attacks, which also included Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, Qadr, and Emad missiles targeting Israeli air command centers, military industries, and troop concentrations.

The Sejil missile, capable of reaching up to 2,000 kilometers and carrying warheads weighing between 500 and 1,000 kilograms, offers rapid deployment from mobile platforms. First successfully tested in 2009, its solid-fuel design allows Tehran to strike swiftly without the lengthy preparation required by liquid-fuel systems. Earlier on Sunday, the IRGC also launched ten ballistic missiles and drones against US and Israeli targets in the Middle East, including sites in the United Arab Emirates.

The escalation comes as Israel responded with new airstrikes on western Iranian targets. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar warned that the campaign against Iran would continue until what he described as "existential threats" from Tehran are neutralized. Meanwhile, the IRGC reiterated threats against Benjamin Netanyahu, stating it would "relentlessly pursue" the Israeli leader, further heightening tensions in the region.