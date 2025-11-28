Iran boycotts World Cup draw in United States on December 5 after being denied visas

HQ

Iran qualified for their seventh World Cup ever, to be held in United States, Mexico, and Canada, never going beyond the group stage. Next week, FIFA and United States organise the draw for World Cup 2026 next summer, where the 12 groups will be made for all 48 nations (even if there are still six countries still to qualify, who will make it in the play-offs in March). However, Iran will not be there, because the country refused to grant visas to some members of their delegation, including the federation president Mehdi Taj.

"We have told the head of FIFA Mr. Infantino, that it is purely a political position and that FIFA must tell them to desist from this behaviour" said Taj. "We have informed FIFA that the decisions taken have nothing to do with sports and the members of the Iranian delegation will not participate in the World Cup draw", a federation spokesperson added in state television.

Four members of the delegation received visas, including the coach Amir Ghalenoei, but the federation as a whole decided to boycott the event. We have been expecting that the tense relationship between United States and several countries, and the strict anti-immigration policies, will complicate the arrival of thousands of football fans to the country, and this proves that next summer World Cup will have political repercussions beyond the football pitch... If some members of the federation were denied visas, what will happen with the footballers?