Iran approves long-term strategic pact with Russia

The latest news on Iran and Russia. We now know that Iran's parliament has ratified a 20-year strategic partnership with Russia on Wednesday, cementing a broad alliance that includes military collaboration and expanded economic ties.
The deal covers enhanced military cooperation, joint exercises, and economic integration, including interbank coordination and the promotion of national currencies. It follows the launch of a free trade agreement with the Russian-led Eurasian bloc earlier this month.