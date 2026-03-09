Iran appoints Mojtaba Khamenei as new supreme leader

HQ

Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei as the country's new supreme leader, succeeding his father Ali Khamenei, who was killed in early strikes during the conflict with the United States and Israel. Iran's Assembly of Experts said the 88-member body voted decisively to appoint Mojtaba, a hardline cleric with strong ties to Iran's security establishment.

The appointment consolidates power among Iran's hardliners as fighting escalates. US President Donald Trump had said Washington should have a say in Iran's next leader, while Israel warned it could target whoever replaced Khamenei...