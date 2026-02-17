Iran and US make progress on nuclear talks in Geneva

HQ

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday that Tehran and Washington have reached an understanding on the main "guiding principles" during indirect nuclear talks in Geneva, though a final deal is not yet in sight.

The discussions, mediated by Oman, involved US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner representing the US, with Araqchi speaking for Iran. Araqchi described the talks as opening a "new window of opportunity" and expressed hope for a "sustainable" resolution that fully recognizes Iran's rights.

Abbas Araqchi // Shutterstock

The negotiations began amid heightened tensions, including temporary closures of parts of the Strait of Hormuz for Iranian military drills. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated that US attempts to depose his government would fail, warning that even the world's strongest army "can sometimes be slapped so hard it cannot get up."

Oil prices fell after Araqchi's announcement, reflecting eased fears of conflict. Iran confirmed it will only discuss limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief and will not negotiate on its missile stockpile. US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June, including B-2 bomber attacks, have left Tehran's nuclear capabilities temporarily halted. Both sides left Geneva with "clear next steps," though much work remains before a full agreement can be reached...