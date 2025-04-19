English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

United States and Iran return to the table in Rome amid nuclear tensions

With Trump's pressure mounting and diplomacy on fragile ground, the two nations inch toward a possible deal, albeit through intermediaries.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on United States and Iran. As the sun rises over Rome, so too does a fresh attempt to defuse one of the world's most enduring geopolitical standoffs. The US and Iran are set to resume indirect nuclear talks this Saturday, using Oman as a go-between.

Though both sides cautiously praised last week's meeting in Muscat, progress remains precarious, shadowed by Trump's uncompromising stance and Israel's implied threats. Iran signals a readiness to negotiate, but only within its defined red lines.

Meanwhile, the US insists on halting enrichment altogether. With each camp eyeing the other warily and the stakes higher than ever, the outcome of this diplomatic push could shape the region's fate. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

United States and Iran return to the table in Rome amid nuclear tensions
Quds Day rally, Trump, Netanyahu and Arab leaders on the march, Iran Tehran, May 31, 2019 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesIranOman


Loading next content