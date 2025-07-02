Iran acknowledges major damage to Fordow nuclear site after United States strikes

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has confirmed that the Fordow nuclear facility suffered extensive damage following recent United States airstrikes, marking one of the most direct hits to the country's nuclear infrastructure in years.



"No one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordow. That being said, what we know so far is that the facilities have been seriously and heavily damaged."



"The Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran... is currently undertaking evaluation and assessment, the report of which will be submitted to the government."



