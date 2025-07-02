Iran acknowledges major damage to Fordow nuclear site after United States strikes

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has confirmed that the Fordow nuclear facility suffered extensive damage following recent United States airstrikes, marking one of the most direct hits to the country's nuclear infrastructure in years.
While Iranian internal communications reportedly sought to minimize the impact, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi acknowledged in a United States interview that the extent of the destruction remains under evaluation by the Atomic Energy Organisation.