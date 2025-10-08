iRacing Arcade demo will release next week

HQ

As we all know, Racing Studios and developers Original Fire Games (which Iracing currently owns) are working on an upcoming arcade racing game for the slightly younger crowd, based on real cars and real tracks but transformed into some kind of toy car thing where the driving experience is described as simple but fun. Now we have also learned that a demo version of the game will be rolled out via Steam on October 13th.

• Approachable racing for all: Racers of all ages will enjoy iRacing Arcade's mix of playful art and fun physics, giving players a driving experience that is easy to pick up but rewarding to master.

• Build your motorsport legacy: Climb the racing ladder to earn resources and boosts that improve your results and build your racing empire from a backyard garage to a bold, fully customizable palace.

• Officially licensed cars and tracks: From iconic vehicles like the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup to top tracks like Imola and Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, real-world race fans will enjoy a unique take on their favorite cars and circuits.

• More ways to race: Along with your single-player racing dynasty, compete in global time trials and push for the highest possible spot on the leaderboard.