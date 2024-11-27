Ipswich Town breaks into the esports world with dedicated competitive team

HQ

Just yesterday, we reported on the news that the Saudi Arabian Al-Nassr was joining the ranks of football clubs with esports divisions. Now, to add to this, we can report that yet another football club has launched an esports squad.

This time however it will be the much smaller Ipswich Town that is kickstarting its esports foray. The now Premier League squad, who returned to top-flight English football after around two decades away, has signed a couple of players to represent them in the EA Sports FC Pro series that is played on EA Sports FC 25.

The two signings are "Mark11" and "Stingray", both of whom will be donning the Ispwich kit and playing for the team during the qualifiers in December and then ideally the championship event in the spring.

Speaking about getting into esports, Ipswich Town's chairman Mark Ashton has stated: "We recognise the world of Esports as a rapidly growing industry and are really looking forward to being involved in what we hope is a very successful first ePremier League season for the Club."