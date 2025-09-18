iPhone Air remains in stock as 17 series sells out

HQ

It's become tradition to look forward to new iPhones every October, and this year is no exception. But while the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and Pro Max quickly sold out, the newcomer iPhone Air is still available for immediate launch-day delivery.

According to reports, Apple dedicated only about ten percent of this year's iPhone production to the Air model—a cautious move that now seems rather wise. The Air appears to divide opinion: its design is widely praised (and rightly so), but its modest battery life remains an Achilles' heel that many keep pointing out. The fact that Apple chose to unveil a MagSafe battery pack made specifically for the iPhone Air speaks volumes.

Looking back, the pattern is familiar. Both the iPhone mini and Plus saw sluggish sales despite early curiosity and buzz. When it comes down to it, most buyers pick either the standard model or the fully loaded Pro. Analysts now warn that Apple risks repeating history with yet another "middle child" that struggles to find its audience.

What's your take on the iPhone Air—technically slick but uninspiring to own?