iPhone 15 reported to have problems with overheating

A week has passed since the launch of the iPhone 15, and those who were doubtful beforehand that the new titanium construction combined with the new processor would be able to handle the heat. Well, they seem to have been vindicated. Because now a reports have started to pour in about the iPhone 15 overheating, specifically the Pro model.

Both on social media and on Apple's own forums, several users have complained about their iPhone 15 Pro getting abnormally hot for short periods of time, and not even necessarily under demanding conditions. Marques Brownlee, the guy most of us know as MKBHD, had an incident on an airplane where the phone got extremely hot while playing Spotify, and in just a few minutes worked through five per cent of the battery.

Others have reported the same thing but when it is on charge but mainly it seems to be when people are using more demanding apps and games, and temperatures close to 41 degrees have been measured. Which for most people is a bit too hot to hold. Via Reddit, a case of swollen battery has also been reported, which of course is life-threatening, but so far only seems to be a rare case (thankfully).

Apple themselves have so far not commented on the problems but refer to their support page. This is also not the first time that a major problem is discovered with the iPhone at launch, something the company in most cases also managed to handle nicely via software updates, so we can hope that this will also be the case this time.

Have you bought an iPhone 15 Pro and noticed that it gets unusually hot?