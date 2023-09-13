iPhone 15 and 15 Pro have been officially unveiled

HQ

As expected, two new phones were showcased during the recent event from Apple, packed with small but not insignificant upgrades that will delight and satisfy both Apple fans and tech nerds. First and foremost, we have USB-C, probably the most anticipated change that now comes to both models. Also new is that Dynamic Island is now also available on the base model of the iPhone, which as you may recall was only available on last year's Pro model.

The screen size is 6.1 inches or 6.7 inches if you choose the Plus model of the iPhone 15, which also has a brightness of 2000 nits and also comes equipped with a significantly upgraded 48 megapixel camera, which can be compared to the iPhone 14 at just 12 megapixels. Prices for the phone start at $799 and $899 for the Plus model.

The iPhone 15 Pro was the one that offered the more interesting upgrades, not least a completely new design in titanium which is said to reduce the weight of the phone significantly. The frame is also thinner than ever before and the available screen sizes are 6.1 and 6.7 inches for the Pro and Pro Max respectively. USB-C has of course also moved into the Pro model, which also offers a redesigned mute button.

Instead of a slider, it has now become a customisable action button that can be used for all sorts of things. By default, however, it is still set to mute. The changes also continue on the inside with the new A17 Pro chip made with a 3nm process, the first in the world according to Apple, which is said to increase both performance and efficiency.

Their neural engine has also become faster, twice as fast in fact, and the processor itself is said to be ten times faster than its predecessor, which on paper sounds crazy. Similarly, the Pro model has also got a dedicated USB-C controller that is rated for up to 10 Gbps and should enable transfer speeds that are up to 20 times faster than previous models of iPhones.

Last but not least, the cameras have also received a major boost with a brand new and larger sensor of 48 megapixels and 120mm zoom. Later this year, it will also record with spatial audio and video, for nice integration with the upcoming Vision Pro. The price tag seems to remain the same, i.e. $999 for the Pro and $1,199 for the Pro Max. Both phones will be available for pre-order on Friday and deliveries will begin on September 22.

Are you interested in one of the new iPhone models?