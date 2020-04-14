iPhone 12 Pro to be delayed according to leak

The iPhone 12 Pro is getting new Homepad speakers and Apple tags, according to a a secret source that spoke to https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-13/apple-plans-ipad-like-design-for-next-iphone-smaller-homepod">Bloomberg</a> recently, also revealing that 5G connectivity will be added.

The edges of the phone will be made of stainless steel, be flat and have more rounded corners. While different from iPhone 11, this has been rumoured before. Four different iPhone 12 models will reportedly be available, with the two lowest-tier models being closer to new versions of the iPhone 11, and will not have LiDAR scanners build in.

Delays of "multiple weeks" have been reported due to COVID-19 but the units are still expected to land before the holiday season.

A new cheaper and smaller HomePod half the size of the original will launch in the second half of the year, and with support for more streaming services.

The Apple AirTag, or just Apple Tag, a small device that can be attached to things you wont to be able to find is also mentioned and will be bundled with a keychain and sleeve it seems.