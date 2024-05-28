iPad Magic Keyboard (2024)

HQ

Perhaps it's crucial to get it out of the way first that there are still many who feel that Apple's approach to the iPad ecosystem, and here we're talking about everything from the iPad OS to the accompanying accessories, is a bit compromised. Because yes, while an iPad Pro is expensive, and the addition of Pencil Pro and a Magic Keyboard only makes it even more expensive, there are natural limitations if you come straight from either MacOS or Windows. There are still tasks that an iPad either can't perform or performs in a far more cumbersome way than a traditional laptop - that's just the way it is.

But at the same time, there is a fairly large audience around the world who love to use the iPad and love to use it professionally too, and for them Apple has designed a new Magic Keyboard that virtually eliminates all the objections of the original. The starting point for this review is therefore whether the new Magic Keyboard is a solid improvement for those who already like using an iPad, and not whether it magically breaks down some of the software barriers that prevent the iPad from becoming a MacBook.

Because the new Magic Keyboard is, in many ways, quite brilliant. First of all, it's a little lighter, at just over 660 grams instead of almost 700 grams, and it's also a few millimetres thinner. But despite that, there are quite a few cool new features.

For example, we finally have function keys at the top that third parties have been offering on their iPad keyboards for years. This means you now have an Escape key, media keys and volume control without having to touch the tablet itself, making the Magic Keyboard infinitely more useful in both professional scenarios and everyday use.

In addition, the new trackpad is significantly larger, making it much, much lighter in all scenarios. No, it's not on par with what you get on a MacBook or competing laptop, but it's haptic and it's now big enough that it doesn't feel like as big a compromise. Overall, the new function keys and trackpad give the impression that there's less wasted space this time around, and along with an aluminium surface instead of rubber on the previous one, it also feels nicer.

More good news, the passthrough USB-C port now gives the iPad Pro a whopping 35W (well and truly) instead of just over 20W, which makes quite a difference.

It still costs a tad too much, £350 is a lot for an accessory, but at least they haven't tried to raise the price with this redesign, and right now both the new and the old cost the same. The only real complaint here is that you simply cannot buy this mildly improved Magic Keyboard for an older iPad Pro, not even the M2. It's almost criminal. That said, this is an essential addition to your new iPad, and this time Apple has really just improved pretty much every aspect of use.