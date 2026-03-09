iPad Air M4

Naturally, we're providing a comprehensive review of the latest iPad Air equipped with Apple's M4 SoC, even though these "update-to-newer-M-chip-without-changing-much-else" launches could, if one were particularly cynical, be considered a waste of column space. However, it's not that simple, because even though Apple now has a habit of waiting a little too long between major physical redesigns of their products, there is usually more going on under the hood.

And what do we mean by that? Well, if you take a quick look at the new iPad Air, it's actually exactly the same as before. Same colours, same materials, same display, same buttons, and the same features in broad terms.

But there are some key new features here, there really are. First and foremost, there is now compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro, which is a game changer for creative professionals. In fact, we have reviewed it separately, and there is an accompanying video you can watch below.

As the name suggests, it's the M4 SoC that sets it apart from its predecessor, and although it's a little disappointing to see the same chassis reused, especially when we now know from the iPad Pro series that Apple knows how to design significantly thinner iPad chassis, it's difficult to be upset about it as it stands now.

The M4 chip consists of an eight-core CPU and nine-core GPU, as well as an improved Neural Engine that allows for 38 TOPS. This is not an upgrade that can be easily dismissed, as there are some pretty significant technological leaps here. There is also now 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB, which will undoubtedly make a massive difference, especially in the long run.

However, it's via the M4 chip that a number of quite crucial new technologies are being introduced to the Air. Apple's new N1 chip allows for WI-FI 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support, while the C1X modem in the 5G models again increases battery life via Apple's legendary "vertical integration".

All this without increasing the weight - 616 grams, and you can get up to 1TB of storage. And yes, it costs exactly the same. No, I don't think we should applaud billion-dollar companies for not raising prices at a time when component costs are skyrocketing, but at the same time, it's good news that Apple is increasing the amount of RAM without charging consumers more.

At the time of writing, there is a difference of around £400 between the iPad Air's £599 and the iPad Pro's £999. That's quite fortunate, because it makes the Air a much better deal than it has been in the past, even though the iPad Pro has both the M5 chip and their delicious tandem OLED. In fact, the Air is currently well positioned as a solid semi-serious contender, now supporting Apple Pencil Pro, a Magic keyboard, and improved performance, making it difficult to criticise. If we did, it would have to be that this "Air" actually weighs more than the "Pro", which feels like a bit of a marketing own goal.