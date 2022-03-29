iOS users can now pre-order Diablo Immortal

HQ

Despite the fact that Blizzard is yet to announce the release date for Diablo Immortal, the game developer has announced that iOS users can now pre-order the game, bringing this version of the upcoming title in line with the Android version, which was available to pre-order previously.

It's noted in the announcement blog post that if the game receives a whopping 30 million pre-orders/pre-registrations across Android and iOS that at launch, all players will be rewarded with the Horadrim Cosmetic set, assuming you complete the Diablo Immortal tutorial within 30 days of the game launching.

On the topic of cosmetics, Blizzard also released an accompanying blog post that delves into how you can change the look of your character, and even the class.

It's noted that while each cosmetic will be available to all classes, each set will have slightly different appearances and animations depending on the class you wear it on. Likewise, we're told that new cosmetic sets will be rolled out each month following release.

As for other appearance changes, it's revealed that as you upgrade Legendary Gems in your gear, their increasingly powerful resonance will alter the appearance of your armour and gear.

Finally, as we noted earlier, Blizzard has also revealed that it will be offering up a class change system shortly after launch, all in order to allow players to try new classes without hindering game progress. This system will see you retain Paragon level progress, but will see you given a new set of gear that you can transfer progress and gems to, meaning the only area you will need to start collecting from scratch from will be class-specific legendary items. If you decide to change your class back, your former legendary gear will be waiting for you.

Speaking about the feature, Blizzard said, "We want your original class selection to be a meaningful choice - not something you change session by session. So we're discussing limits to this system that still give you freedom to try out new classes as we release new content."

