iOS update 14.5 is out now and it adds Xbox Series and PS5 controller support

If you're an owner of a PS5 or Xbox Series console and like to play on your phone, then we have some good news for you. Apple has just rolled out iOS update 14.5 and it adds support for PS5 and Xbox Series controllers (it hasn't released yet for tvOS, however). This means that you'll now be able to use your shiny new controller when playing Apple Arcade games and streaming your favourite titles via xCloud.

Along with this very useful addition, the update also adds a handful of other new features. Over 200 new emojis have been added and support has been added for the brand new AirTags accessory which allows you to always know the location of your valuables.