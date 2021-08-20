iOS pre-orders for PUBG: New State are now open

HQ

Pre-orders for PUBG: New State have now opened up for iOS users through the App Store. Those who pre-order and register their interest early will unlock a limited-edition supercar skin (which can be seen below) that will unlock when the game releases next year.

In other related news, developer Krafton Inc also recently announced that a second alpha test for New State will be taking place August 27-29 for players within 28 different regions. According to a press release that we received, over 650,000 players have already registered to join in this phase of testing and applications are still being accepted until August 23. If you'd like to participate in this alpha test then you can register your interest here.