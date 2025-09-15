iOS 26 launches today and here's when you can download it

HQ

September is usually a very exciting time of year for Apple users as it's typically when Apple launches the latest array of its devices and also when we can expect the annual big software innovation. For 2025, this is iOS 26, and it's arriving later today.

As per MacRumours, it's been noticed that the launch date for iOS 26 is regarded as September 15 for India and September 16, suggesting that the debut will happen at around 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST after adjusting time zones.

This doesn't mean that the update will be available at that specific time, as it may instead mean that's when iOS 26 will rollout, meaning you may have to wait an hour or two before being able to access the update in your region.

As for what iOS 26 will offer, the main big feature is Liquid Glass, the new design philosophy that will enable users to even more freely customise the home screen of the iPhone devices. Adding to this is an improvement to Apple Intelligence, better security features, improvements to Wallet, live lyrics translations, memorised preferred Maps routes, and more. Needless to say, it's looking to be a rather hefty update.

This is an ad: