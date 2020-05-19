iOS 13.5 - for those who use their phones with a mask on

You watching Advertisements

Right now developers can access iOS 13.5, meaning that it will be available to the public within a short period of time.

One of the main features makes it easier for Face-ID to recognise the user if you a wearing a face mask according to the leaked release notes at 9to5Mac.

This is due to the iPhone forcing the user to fail the facial recognition twice before letting the user use a passcode instead. This works with most newer iPhones from iPhone 11 on, but not iPhone SE 2.

On the less bright side, depending on how you see it, tracking apps for COVID-19 also just had it a lot easier with "Exposure Notification API" that directly supports this sort of tracking, and established the framework for it. It utilizes Bluetooth to track if you have been close to anyone who has tested positive within the last 14 days. All this is stored in a database, but all data is anonymous - or so they claim.

<apple>