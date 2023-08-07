IOI's 007 "looking very cool," Project Fantasy "not confirmed" to be Xbox exclusive

Right after opening up its fourth studio in Istanbul, and right before following suit with a fifth office in Brighton, we got the chance to chat with a couple of IO Interactive members at Gamelab Barcelona 2023, a year after the Danish company opened up its third branch in Catalonia.

Now, when for years talking with IOI meant talking Hitman, this time around their two other, still under wraps projects were getting closer by the day. And Project Fantasy specifically, which had been linked to Xbox as early as in 2021, saw earlier this summer how the Activision acquisition all but confirmed, or leaked, its future publishing under the Xbox Games Studio logo.

HQ

"Not much, actually, because this is not our domain", says core engine programmer Álvaro Fernández when asked what could they tell us about the game being platform specific or exclusive. "This is also [something where] there's nothing clear for us, so I don't think any word came out about any specifics about this, so we cannot comment on it".

"Yeah, [it's an] online multiplayer RPG", confirms senior technical executive producer Cris Vega, "and likely will be like any other IOI game, probably will be on console and PC, but nothing is confirmed, it's still some years until it will release, so yeah".

"007 is under development, it's looking very cool", Vega adds in terms of the game about the secret agent, which seems way more developed at this point. "It's going to tell the story of the first Bond and how it becomes the secret agent that he is, but that's what we can comment on."

However, none of the developers would share any specific window for each game's proper reveal, which is just natural as it's not their role in the company. About what they actually do, however, they talk a lot in detail in the video, including comprehensive explanations on how the Glacier engine works, what makes it special, and how they deal with AI, for example.

