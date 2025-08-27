IOI releases a patch for Hitman: World of Assassination that fixes the Nintendo Switch 2 save bug

HQ

Hitman: World of Assassination was already a huge game even before it accompanied the Nintendo Switch 2 launch with a native version on June 5th. But even as an established multi-platform game, it still has room for improvement, and now IO Interactive has released a new version of the game, aimed precisely at fixing some of the issues that have arisen in the Nintendo Switch 2 version.

Patch 3.230.1, released yesterday 26 August, fixes a number of bugs, such as the one that caused game save crashes. It also focuses on fixing lighting in certain darker areas, as well as some isolated fps drops. You can find the full patch notes below.

Patch 3.230.1 - Nintendo Switch 2 (26/08/2025)



Safe to Save - We fixed the issue causing title crashes when loading auto saves.

- We fixed the issue causing title crashes when loading auto saves.

Dimmed for Stealth - Resolved overly bright lighting in dark locations.

- Resolved overly bright lighting in dark locations.

Mirror, Mirror (Not So Smooth) - Fixed an issue where framerate drops could occur when Agent 47 moved while facing large mirrors in bathrooms at 4K resolution.

- Fixed an issue where framerate drops could occur when Agent 47 moved while facing large mirrors in bathrooms at 4K resolution.

Blinding Ads - Fixed an issue where every second ad on display screens in Teller Hall, New York, appeared excessively bright.

- Fixed an issue where every second ad on display screens in Teller Hall, New York, appeared excessively bright.

Too Bright to Bargain - Corrected an issue where the Freelancer supplier shop screens would appear overly bright in specific well-lit mission locations.

- Corrected an issue where the Freelancer supplier shop screens would appear overly bright in specific well-lit mission locations.

Trust Your Instincts - Addressed issues where Instinct would not reliably highlight items, set pieces, or guard silhouettes.

- Addressed issues where Instinct would not reliably highlight items, set pieces, or guard silhouettes.

Steady Aim - Added a "Frame Rate" option to help maintain stable performance. By default, this option is switched on.



Have you played Hitman: World of Assassination on Nintendo Switch 2?