IOI Barcelona reinforces its efforts to accelerate Project 007

Barcelona-based studio IO Interactive is recruiting staff to move forward with the development of Project 007, the new adventure of British agent James Bond. As listed on the official website, several positions are open, including an Operations Specialist and a Senior Sound Designer.

The successful candidates for the specialist position will be required to work closely with the rest of the game's development teams and establish new work processes and automation of available resources. The sound designer will be an experienced person who will work on recording and arranging and synthesising sound effects.

It is worth noting that, while these positions are currently focused on working on the new Bond and further expansion of the third Agent 47 game, Hitman 3, there are also other openings, the most notable being that of a monetisation designer for a yet-to-be-announced project. It is therefore to be expected that the studio's rumoured new IP will have some form of microtransactions in its gameplay structure.

A few months ago, we had the pleasure of visiting the studio's new headquarters in Barcelona and to learn about the working dynamics of the team with the rest of the IO Interactive studios and talk about their work in an interview that we leave you below.

If you are looking for a job and you think you fit any of these profiles, visit the studio's website and present your credentials to apply for the position. Good luck!