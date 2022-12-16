IOI Barcelona presents its growth plan: 150 positions in the next 4 years

HQ

A few weeks ago we told you that IOI Barcelona was recruiting staff to strengthen the development of Project 007 and continue expanding the Hitman universe (and maybe even work on its new secret IP). Although we only talked about two or three vacancies at the time, it seems that the studio has much more in mind, up to 150 new jobs, in fact.

This has been confirmed by the studio itself in a statement on the Catalonia Trade & Investment website, where it says it wants to fivefold the size of the studio (which currently employs 30 people) over the next four years.

The Studio Head of IO Interactive in Barcelona, Eduard López Plans, stated: "Barcelona has all the right conditions to attract talent. There are professionals trained in video games and it is an attractive location for workers from all over the world. Moreover, the Catalan culture fits very well with the way of working in Denmark".

As we did last time, we recommend you keep an eye on the studio's vacancies page in case you can apply for a job in one of the most important videogame development studios in Europe.