IOC's statement disqualifying Ukranian skeleton racer Vladylsav Heraskevych
IOC finally disqualifes Ukranian skeleton racer who refused to compete without a helmet displaying photos of athletes killed in the war.
IOC has finally made the decision to disqualify Ukranian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for his use of a helmet with pictures of Ukranian athletes killed in the war with Russia. IOC had previously warned the 27-year-old Ukranian that the helmet violated IOC's rules banning all political, religious or racial demonstrations, and suggested him wearing a balck armband instead.
But Heraskevych refused to use another helmet, believing that his helmet did comply with COI's rules, and saying that "at this point, I would say that a medal is worthless in comparison to people's lives".
He also claimed that it was no different from what figure skater Maxim Naumov did, holding a photo of his parents who died in a plane crash in Washington DC in January 2025, and that he did not have time to have another helmet, as it is taylor made for his head, and every hundredth of a second counts.
IOC's statement banning Vladylsav Heraskevych
After Heraskevych refused to use another helmet, IOC released a lengthy statement on Thursday morning:
Skeleton pilot Vladylsav Heraskevych not allowed to participate at Milano Cortina 2026 after refusing to adhere to the IOC athlete expression guidelines"
Having been given one final opportunity, skeleton pilot Vladylsav Heraskevych from Ukraine will not be able to start his race at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games this morning. The decision followed his refusal to comply with the IOC's Guidelines on Athlete Expression. It was taken by the jury of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) based on the fact that the helmet he intended to wear was not compliant with the rules.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has therefore decided with regret to withdraw his accreditation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.
IOC explains that there were multiple exhances and meeting between IOC and the Ukranian athlete, including with IOC President Kirsty Coventry, but "he did not consider any form of compromise".
"The IOC was very keen for Mr Heraskevych to compete. This is why the IOC sat down with him to look for the most respectful way to address his desire to remember his fellow athletes who have lost their lives following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The essence of this case is not about the message, it is about where he wanted to express it.
Mr Heraskevych was able to display his helmet in all training runs. The IOC also offered him the option of displaying it immediately after the competition when going through the mixed zone.
Mourning is not expressed and perceived in the same way everywhere in the world. In order to support athletes in their mourning, the IOC has put in place multifaith centres in the Olympic Villages and a place of mourning, so that grief can be expressed with dignity and respect. There is also the possibility to wear a black armband during competition under certain circumstances.
During the Olympic Games athletes are also offered a number of opportunities to mourn and express their views, including in the media mixed zones, on social media, during press conferences and in interviews.
The Guidelines on Athlete Expression were the result of a global consultation in 2021 with 3,500 athletes from all around the world. They have the full support of the IOC Athletes' Commission and Athletes' Commissions from International Federations and National Olympic Committees.
Mr Heraskevych has been supported by the IOC for the last three editions of the Olympic Winter Games. Each time he was an Olympic scholarship holder. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the IOC also set up a solidarity fund for Ukrainian sport to support the athletes' preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."