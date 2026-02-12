IOC's statement disqualifying Ukranian skeleton racer Vladylsav Heraskevych

HQ

IOC has finally made the decision to disqualify Ukranian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych for his use of a helmet with pictures of Ukranian athletes killed in the war with Russia. IOC had previously warned the 27-year-old Ukranian that the helmet violated IOC's rules banning all political, religious or racial demonstrations, and suggested him wearing a balck armband instead.

But Heraskevych refused to use another helmet, believing that his helmet did comply with COI's rules, and saying that "at this point, I would say that a medal is worthless in comparison to people's lives".

He also claimed that it was no different from what figure skater Maxim Naumov did, holding a photo of his parents who died in a plane crash in Washington DC in January 2025, and that he did not have time to have another helmet, as it is taylor made for his head, and every hundredth of a second counts.

IOC's statement banning Vladylsav Heraskevych

After Heraskevych refused to use another helmet, IOC released a lengthy statement on Thursday morning:

Skeleton pilot Vladylsav Heraskevych not allowed to participate at Milano Cortina 2026 after refusing to adhere to the IOC athlete expression guidelines Having been given one final opportunity, skeleton pilot Vladylsav Heraskevych from Ukraine will not be able to start his race at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games this morning. The decision followed his refusal to comply with the IOC's Guidelines on Athlete Expression. It was taken by the jury of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) based on the fact that the helmet he intended to wear was not compliant with the rules. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has therefore decided with regret to withdraw his accreditation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.

IOC explains that there were multiple exhances and meeting between IOC and the Ukranian athlete, including with IOC President Kirsty Coventry, but "he did not consider any form of compromise".