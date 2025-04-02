IO Interactive's Project 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Nintendo's Switch 2 launch line-up won't just be filled with exciting first-party debuts like Mario Kart World, but it will also feature a ton of third-party AAA games too. One such example comes from the Danish IO Interactive, who will be launching Hitman: World of Assassination on the platform at launch.

But this wasn't all that IO had in store for its fans, the developer also revealed that Project 007 will be coming to Switch 2 when it eventually arrives. Yep, James Bond is coming home to a Nintendo platform, years after Goldeneye blew so many away on the Nintendo 64.