IO Interactive's new project will be revealed today

Surprise surprise, last night late IO interactive, the developer behind stealth-action game Hitman, teased that a new project will be revealed today (Nov. 19) at 2pm BST. Other than a link to its YouTube channel for the stream later, there's no further information.

The company is currently known to be working on Hitman 3, preparing for an epic end of a journey starred by 47, and we already know that it will land on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X early next year.

As it's specifically called a "new project", we assume it won't be another Hitman game. Luckily, we will find out what it actually is about very soon.

What kind of new project would you like to see? A new game from some old IP, or a brand new thing?