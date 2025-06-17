IO Interactive's James Bond won't be the martini-drinking gentleman we know to begin with

HQ

It turns out 007 First Light won't just be an origin story that depicts how James Bond became a 00 agent, it will also explore how he became the classy gentleman with a taste for the finer things in life. This has been confirmed by IO Interactive in an interview with GamesRadar+, where franchise director Jonathan Lacaille spoke a little about the Bond we'll meet in the game.

"The Bond that we have today is not tuxedo Bond, the classy Bond with the martini and so on. He's young, he's not the suit guy yet. But Q is more the classy gentleman with a lot of taste, and he will teach Bond what he should wear, manners, you know, why he needs to wear a nice watch and things like that."

It does look like this journey to become the Bond we mostly recognise will be faster than expected though, as the recent slate of confirmed initial partners show that Aston Martin will be featured prevalently. As for martinis (shaken, not stirred, of course), Omega watches, and even a Walther PPK pistol, we'll just have to see.