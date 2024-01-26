IO Interactive's 007 game will offer gameplay animations on a level "yet unseen"

HQ

As you might remember, the Danish developer IO Interactive is currently working on a yet-to-be-named James Bond game. While we don't have a lot of details about it, IO has revealed that it won't be based of a specific Bond actor, but the style and setting will be somewhat reminiscent of Daniel Craig's stint as the MI6 agent (with a license to kill).

As IO Interactive is currently ramping up the development, we have now seen a tiny sign of life from the game, showing some very high ambitions. The developer is currently looking for people to join the animation team, and says they "are pushing Gameplay Animation to something yet unseen".

Looking for animators probably means the game has entered full production, so a reveal might not be too far off, perhaps during the not-E3 in June or at The Game Awards in December.