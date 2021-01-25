Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hitman 3

IO Interactive: "We'll definitely bring" ray-tracing to Xbox Series S/X

IOI CTO Maurizio de Pascale: "We've already started working on RT technology for the renderer in our Glacier engine."

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As revealed by Digital Foundry last week (reported by us), Hitman 3 is a good looking game that runs well on all consoles. Xbox Series X came out ahead though with higher resolution and settings compared to PlayStation 5, but it seems like the Danish developer IO Interactive isn't done adding graphical fidelity yet.

In a post over at Xbox Wire, the CTO Maurizio de Pascale from the studio explains upcoming plans:

"It's great that the GPU in the Series X|S has hardware support for Ray-Tracing. We've already started working on RT technology for the renderer in our Glacier engine, and once that's deemed ready for prime time, we'll definitely bring it to the Series X|S hardware."

As this is a post on Xbox Wire, there's no mention of PlayStation 5, but hopefully ray-tracing is coming to Sony's new console as well. What do you think of Hitman 3 so far?

Hitman 3

Related texts

Hitman 3 ReviewScore

Hitman 3 Review
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

IO Interactive is looking to conclude the World of Assassination trilogy with a bang.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy