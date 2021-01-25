IO Interactive: "We'll definitely bring" ray-tracing to Xbox Series S/X

You're watching Advertisements

As revealed by Digital Foundry last week (reported by us), Hitman 3 is a good looking game that runs well on all consoles. Xbox Series X came out ahead though with higher resolution and settings compared to PlayStation 5, but it seems like the Danish developer IO Interactive isn't done adding graphical fidelity yet.

In a post over at Xbox Wire, the CTO Maurizio de Pascale from the studio explains upcoming plans:

"It's great that the GPU in the Series X|S has hardware support for Ray-Tracing. We've already started working on RT technology for the renderer in our Glacier engine, and once that's deemed ready for prime time, we'll definitely bring it to the Series X|S hardware."

As this is a post on Xbox Wire, there's no mention of PlayStation 5, but hopefully ray-tracing is coming to Sony's new console as well. What do you think of Hitman 3 so far?