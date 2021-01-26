IO Interactive: We make our own digital Bond

You're watching Advertisements

One of the biggest announcements this still very young year, was that IO Interactive is making a James Bond game. This seems like a match made in heaven considering their games about Agent 47 in the Hitman series, but so far we haven't got any details.

But in an interview with Danmarks Radio, the director Hakan Abrak has two interesting details to share, as he reveals IO's Bond won't be based on any Bond actor, will have a original story and that it might be the first game in a trilogy:

"We have been allowed to make our own digital Bond, which is not going to lean on a Bond actor. We also make a completely original story, and you could easily imagine that a trilogy could come out of it."

The Bond games have generally been a very mixed bag with few really good games, and most being mediocre or bad. We think Project 007 has a fair chance to become one of the really good games, but it will probably be a few years before we find out.