IO Interactive wants to make more than one Bond game

Danish Hitman developer IO Interactive is working on a new James Bond game and it will not be based on any of Ian Fleming's books but will be a completely new story about the legendary agent's background. It now also seems that they have plans to make more than one game and that it will be something of a sequel. In an interview with Edge Magazine, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak suggests that they hope to do just that.

Hakan Abrak:

"I would love players to look back on multiple Bond games by IO and go, 'Wow, that was quite a journey!"

Of course, we don't know much about the game that goes by the working name Project 007 yet and according to IO Interactive we won't get to play it until April 2025 at the earliest.

What do you think about Project 007?