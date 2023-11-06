Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Project 007

IO Interactive wants to make more than one Bond game

We'll see the first sometime after April 2025.

Danish Hitman developer IO Interactive is working on a new James Bond game and it will not be based on any of Ian Fleming's books but will be a completely new story about the legendary agent's background. It now also seems that they have plans to make more than one game and that it will be something of a sequel. In an interview with Edge Magazine, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak suggests that they hope to do just that.

Hakan Abrak:
"I would love players to look back on multiple Bond games by IO and go, 'Wow, that was quite a journey!"

Of course, we don't know much about the game that goes by the working name Project 007 yet and according to IO Interactive we won't get to play it until April 2025 at the earliest.

What do you think about Project 007?

