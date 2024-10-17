IO Interactive wants to "create a James Bond universe for gamers to own for many years to come"

HQ

We've known for a long time that Danish developer IO Interactive is working on an upcoming James Bond game, and there's been a lot of debate about who will play Bond in the adventure and where it will end up story-wise.

The developers have revealed that it will be a completely new Bond, which still doesn't say much, but in a new interview with IGN, IO Interactive boss Hakan Abrak tells us a little more and unveils that it's a young James Bond we'll be playing, and that the idea is that we gamers will be able to follow his journey right from the start, and there's no hiding the hope that this collaboration will hopefully become a trilogy:

"But what's exciting about that project is that we actually got to do an original story. So it's not a gamification of a movie. It's completely beginning and becoming a story, hopefully for a big trilogy out there in the future.

And equally important and exciting, it's a new Bond. It's a Bond we built from ground up for gamers. It's extremely exciting with all the tradition and all the history there is there together to work on this together with the family of creating a young Bond for gamers; a Bond that the gamers can call their own and grow with."

Abrak is not afraid to show confidence and states that the Hitman series has given them some beneficial 007 experience:

"We absolutely feel like 20 plus years of training for the agent fantasy, creating an agent that travels the world and globetrotting whatnot, has given us some know-how on that."

He concludes by stating that IO Interactive wants to create the James Bond that will define the character for us gamers, and reiterates that there is a desire to make a dedicated agent universe for the British super spy with the license to kill:

"I don't want to speak too big about it, but I just hope we'll do a thing that will define James Bond in gaming for years to come. And that is not only one game, but that we create a universe for gamers to own for many years to come that we can grow with that next to the Bond on the movies."

What do you think, is a young James Bond something that appeals and does a digital Bond universe separate from the movies feel like something that could work?