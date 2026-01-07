IO Interactive reveals the PC specs for 007 First Light

HQ

At the end of 2025, IO Interactive had some bad news to share in the form of a delay of 007 First Light, a slight change to the game's launch date that has pushed it from March to May. While that is only a minor delay in the grand scheme of things, it does mean a longer wait before launch, but fortunately you can at least use that time to get your PC into fighting shape if you intend to play on the platform.

We say this because now the PC specs for the game have been revealed, meaning we know exactly what hardware your PC will need to feature if you want to run the game. So far, IOI has only shared the specifications for the Minimum and Recommended requirements, but the good news is that both seem quite reasonable. Check out the full specs below.

Minimum requirements:



Performance Target: 1080p at 30 FPS



Processor: Intel Core i5 9500K, AMD Ryzen 5 3500



Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 1660, AMD RX 5700, Intel Discrete GPU equivalent



RAM: 16GB



Video RAM: 8GB



Storage: 80GB minimum



Operating System: Windows 10/11, 64-bit



Recommended requirements:



Performance Target: 1080p at 60 FPS



Processor: Intel Core i5 13500, AMD Ryzen 5 7600



Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti, AMD RX 6700 XT, Intel Discrete GPU equivalent



RAM: 32GB



Video RAM: 12GB



Storage: 80GB minimum



Operating System: Windows 10/11, 64-bit



Can your PC handle 007 First Light?