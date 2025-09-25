IO Interactive reveals that Gemma Chan will be bringing to life Q in 007 First Light

HQ

Over the years, the character of Q has been played by a multitude of famous actors in James Bond films, including recently John Cleese, who preceded Ben Whishaw in the Daniel Craig era of 007 epics. While the casting of Q is arguably just as important as Bond (and M and Moneypenny for that matter), the role has never been played by a woman... until now.

In IO Interactive's 007 First Light game, Q will be portrayed by Gemma Chan. The English actress, known for starring in Eternals as Sersi, plus in The Creator, The Boy and the Heron, Don't Worry Darling, Crazy Rich Asians, and even Diablo IV as Erys, will now be taking over duties as the gadget and tech whizz operating at MI6.

The full information about Chan's Q adds: "Gemma Chan will lend both her voice and likeness to a video game. She takes on the role of Selina Tan, MI6's Head of Tactical Simulation, a new character specifically created for 007 First Light. Selina oversees a cutting-edge program designed to test and refine the skills of MI6's most promising recruits. With her background in psychology, strategy, and immersive technologies, she is as formidable as she is innovative."

As for when you can expect to see Chan's Q in action, 007 First Light launches on March 27, 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.