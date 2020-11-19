IO Interactive reveals it is working on a new James Bond game

Hitman developer IO Interactive previously teased that it was working on another project alongside the long-awaited Hitman 3. The studio revealed all earlier today though, and now we know that this will be a new James Bond game, which is currently known just as Project 007. Besides a short teaser, little of the game was shown, but it was revealed later within a press release that it features its own standalone narrative that isn't linked to any existing movies.

The teaser trailer's description on YouTube reads: "Earn your 00 status in a brand new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IO Interactive."

Right now we don't have a release date, and it hasn't been confirmed what platforms the title will be arriving on. These details, we are sure, will be dropping in the near future.

You can watch the short announcement trailer below: