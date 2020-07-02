IO Interactive reveals how Hitman 3 is "the end of a journey"

You're watching Advertisements

Hitman 3 was announced last month, with the latest adventure starring 47 set to land early next year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

The game was unveiled during Sony's recent gameplay reveal event, and during that event we got to see a couple of short clips of the game (eyes down), but a new dev diary of sorts has revealed a bit more about the murderous title.

It's attached above, and during the five minutes it runs for, the team at IO Interactive explains a number of interesting things about the game and how it ties the trilogy together. We're promised a darker story than the first two games, and a narrative that provides both revelations along the way and a conclusion to the story arc that we've been on since IOI took the series episodic back when the studio was still under the care of Square Enix (the company is self-publishing this time).

The devs also discuss how they're pushing AI to the limit in 3, as well as confirming that there will be gameplay progression from the first two games into the third. Things we did in the first two games will matter in this threequel, with an "intimate and emotional" story to lure players in. That said, while the main story will keep us "on the straight and narrow", there's still going to be plenty of craziness in the sandbox.

Next January can't come soon enough.

