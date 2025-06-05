IO Interactive presents 007 First Light, set to launch in 2026

HQ

We were expecting to see 007 First Light in full later this week during IO Interactive's dedicated showcase, but the game has jumped the gun a tad and now appeared as one of the closers in today's State of Play broadcast.

As we were told earlier this week, 007 First Steps is a prequel game that explores how a completely original and much younger James Bond proved himself in the field and earned an invitation into the highly-selective 00 programme. Now, we have a bit more to add to this plot line, including that the game will "step into the shoes of a young Bond, a promising yet rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6. His sharp instincts and heroism in combat propel him into the agency's rigorous training program for the once revered, and newly resurrected, elite 00 section."

Beyond this, we can expect to be transported into the "exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films," where players will be taken on adventures and missions all around the globe, to come "face to face with allies and foes (or in some cases, both), while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit."

Regarded as a third-person action-adventure game (so not nearly in the same vein as the Hitman series), we're told that this game "blends IO Interactive's signature stealth and action gameplay mechanics with the world of Bond and MI6," leaving players to be able to utilise various Bond gadgets, meet famed characters like M, Q, and Moneypenny, and otherwise bask in a true and authentic Bond narrative.

While IO will no doubt have plenty of additional gameplay to share about 007 First Light on Saturday morning at 2:00 BST / 3:00 CEST during its showcase, we can for the time being take solace in the fact that the game will be launching next year on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Check out the latest trailer below as well as a slate of new images.