IO Interactive partners with Build A Rocket Boy studio to publish MindsEye

IO Interactive announced today that they have reached an agreement with Leslie Benzies, Creative Director and head of studio Build A Rocket Boy, to publish MindsEye, their new AAA cinematic action-adventure title. The game will be the first large-scale title from his studio, following his departure from Rockstar North. Leslie Benzies is credited with the modern conception of Grand Theft Auto, having produced and overseen every instalment of the series from GTA III to GTA V, including spin-offs.

So expectations are very high for MindsEye, which from the few images we've seen so far, looks like it will have a lot of Benzies' GTA DNA.

"From day one, Build A Rocket Boy Studios has been focused on creating the next generation of compelling gaming and quality entertainment experiences. We can't wait to share our first AAA premium game and ever-evolving universe, MindsEye, with the world. There is no finer partner than IO Interactive to publish our first title, with their strong understanding of community culture, premium action-adventure games, and a best-in-class publishing team, we really look forward to partnering with them on our new blockbuster journey", said Leslie Benzies, Game Director.

"We are honoured to be the global publishing partner working with Build A Rocket Boy's exceptionally talented team and to bring our community an exciting new IP. IO Interactive and Build A Rocket Boy are like-minded in how we aim to create a bond and a long-term relationship with our communities, which perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality, immersive experiences to players worldwide. As our first publishing partnership, this marks a significant milestone for IO Interactive, and we could not be prouder of this collaboration." Hakan Abrak, CEO at IO Interactive.