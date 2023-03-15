Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

IO Interactive opens new studio in Istanbul

The new Turkish-based team will work on Project Fantasy, Project 007 and continue the Hitman series.

IO Interactive has just announced the opening of a new development studio in the city of Maslak, and will be known as IOI Istanbul, Turkey. This is the fourth development studio (counting the teams in Copenhagen, Malmö and Barcelona) and the first outside Europe.

According to the company's statement on its website, the new team will play a key role "in IOI's drive to create impactful games on all platforms and for everyone, as well as to establish a foothold for AAA development in Turkey".

IOI Istanbul's objective follows the growth strategy to undertake and strengthen the developments of Project 007, Project Fantasy and keep the Hitman series active, which will now take a back seat to the studio's other two major projects.

