IO Interactive opens new Brighton-based studio

IO Interactive has just announced the creation of its fifth studio based in Brighton, UK. The new team will begin work on strengthening the development of Project 007, the company's ongoing James Bond origin title.

IOI Brighton joins developers IOI Istanbul, IOI Barcelona, IOI Copenhagen and IOI Malmö, who are also currently working on the Hitman series and Project Fantasy.

"We are extremely proud and excited to open our next studio in Brighton, where we see enormous potential to expand our incredible team and attract the very best talent from the exciting UK development scene. We're eager to expand our operations to new shores and believe that IOI Brighton is an extremely appealing destination for developers of all crafts", said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive.

The company has a large number of vacancies at the moment to work in its different studios, so if you are interested, you can take a look at the website.