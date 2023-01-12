IO Interactive lead author comments on Project Dragon in podcast

A little under a year ago, a relatively credible rumour leaked claiming that in addition to working on the upcoming Project 007, which has already been publicly revealed, Danish IO Interactive is also working on a fantasy project codenamed "Project Dragon". Not only that, supposedly the project will also be an Xbox exclusive.

The project was specifically described by Windows Central's Jez Corden as a role-playing game in which dragons play a significant role, hence the name.

But aside from the game apparently also using the studio's in-house Glacier graphics engine, we've heard nothing about Project Dragon - until now. In the latest edition of the Danish podcast Arkaden, scriptwriter at IO, Michael Vogt, talks a bit about the process, and in that context he is also asked about Project Dragon.

More specifically, he is asked about rumours of a potential purchase agreement with Microsoft, and although he says it "doesn't ring any bells", he says "well maybe, if you say so" to the fact that Project Dragon is an exclusive collaboration between the two parties.

Project Dragon is mentioned and referred to throughout the show, and is never outright dismissed as being a rumour with no substance. We also recommend that you listen in for fascinating insights into how IO has behaved over the years.