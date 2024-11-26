IO Interactive is pulling its Hitman collaboration with Conor McGregor following rape ruling

HQ

Just recently, as part of our expansion into sports, we reported on the news that MMA fighter Conor McGregor has lost a civil rape case and has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of euros to his accuser Nikita Hand. This ruling has led to many distancing themselves from the troubled athlete, including Hitman developer IO Interactive.

The pair recently collaborated for an Elusive Target mission where McGregor played the eccentric fighter known as The Disruptor. However, this mission is now being pulled from the game with IO issuing the following statement:

"In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately. We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr. McGregor from our storefronts starting today."

If you didn't get the chance to play the mission before its removal, you can see us dish out some justice against McGregor in the video below.