IO Interactive "guarantee" Hitman 3 owners will not have to re-purchase previous games

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has recently released a statement over social media regarding the controversy surrounding importing Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 games to Hitman 3 at no extra cost. Hitman 3 is expected to bring the entire World of Assassination trilogy together in one big package, but with the title being an Epic Games Store exclusive at launch, players are left wondering what happens if they bought the previous games through an alternative storefront.

Speaking on the matter, IO Interactive said; "We are continuing to work on a solution with our partners to allow PC players who own Hitman 1 or Hitman 2 to import locations from those games into Hitman 3 at no additional cost.

We guarantee that players will not need to repurchase the games.

Until we roll that out in the coming weeks, the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass will be free to own for all PC players who pre-purchase or purchase Hitman 3 in the first 10 days after release."

Obviously this solution isn't perfect, but for the time being it will have to make do, until a better alternative is introduced in the coming weeks that is. You can also check out a handy pre-launch guide over here to help you figure out all there is to know before purchase.