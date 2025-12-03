IO Interactive confirms Hitman 4 will eventually arrive

The next game to come from Danish development powerhouse IO Interactive will be 007 First Light, but we are all expecting the studio known best for making Hitman games to eventually return to the franchise. Nothing official was confirmed that this would be the case, but it was assumed. Now we know officially that it will happen...

Speaking with Variety recently, CEO Hakan Abrak took some time to talk about Hitman where he basically confirmed that Hitman 4 will eventually become a reality.

In full, Abrak expresses: "So of course there will be more 'Hitman. But right now, I think we need to get to the other side of this year and next year you'll get more news about 'Hitman' co-op, because I think co-op is a really, really good extension to the universe, and will introduce very interesting mechanics and combinations in 'World of Assassination.' But we will, after that, be talking about the next 'Hitman' — because, of course, there's going to be a next 'Hitman.'"

So while 2026 will see IOI fully aligned with James Bond, the future will see the developer returning to what it does best with Agent 47 at the helm. The big question is what kind of timeline is attached to such a return, as by the time 007 arrives it will have been five years since Hitman 3 (which became World of Assassination) arrived. So, 2031 for Hitman 4?